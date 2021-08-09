Sysco (SYY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:SYY opened at $73.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of -147.84, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 in the last ninety days. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

