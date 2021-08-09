Talis Biomedical (TLIS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($3.82). The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. On average, analysts expect Talis Biomedical to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TLIS stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51. Talis Biomedical has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Talis Biomedical stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Talis Biomedical as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

TLIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Talis Biomedical from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Talis Biomedical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

