TaskUs (TASK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK opened at $31.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. TaskUs has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $35.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TASK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TaskUs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

