Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Liberum Capital raised Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.44. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,860. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.31.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.