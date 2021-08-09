TD Securities Boosts IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Price Target to C$13.50

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.92.

OTCMKTS:IBIBF traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26. IBI Group has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $8.85.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

