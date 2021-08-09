TD Securities Boosts Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to C$43.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SCCAF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.