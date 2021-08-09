TD Securities Increases Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$46.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.05.

Shares of POW stock traded up C$0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$42.00. The stock had a trading volume of 666,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,919. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$24.95 and a 12-month high of C$42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82, a quick ratio of 87.76 and a current ratio of 103.34.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$13.39 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

