TD Securities Raises Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$200.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price objective raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s current price.

KXS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$190.00 target price on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$179.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$205.91.

Shares of TSE KXS traded up C$6.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$177.38. 84,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,542. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of C$124.05 and a 12-month high of C$223.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$156.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 597.24.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.22, for a total transaction of C$665,382.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,894,343.73.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

