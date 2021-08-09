Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,657 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1,663.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progress Software alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $46.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $49.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.97.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.