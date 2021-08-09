Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $614,000 Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $25.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.86. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.54.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

