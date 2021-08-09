Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $633,000 Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYN. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 21.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $36.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.51. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Rayonier’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 432.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RYN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Rayonier news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $7,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,990,703.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,384 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

