Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stock Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $1,488,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $34.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.71.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Paul Hurtado sold 12,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,215 shares of company stock worth $1,833,205. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. William Blair upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.32.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

