Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPP opened at $27.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -676.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

HPP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.06.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

