Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,500 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Colfax were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at $906,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Colfax by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 23,614 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at $1,098,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,160,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,831,000 after purchasing an additional 234,265 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFX. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $48.05 on Monday. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.19.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Colfax news, Director Mitchell P. Rales bought 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,895,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,045,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,424,162.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $5,737,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $19,289,850. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

