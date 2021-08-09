Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 500 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Qualys were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 788,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,578,000 after purchasing an additional 201,232 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Qualys by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 728,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,368,000 after purchasing an additional 53,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,144,000 after purchasing an additional 45,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Qualys by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,781,000 after purchasing an additional 64,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.89.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $102.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.15.

In other news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 923 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total value of $93,878.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,071.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $990,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,384.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,733 shares of company stock worth $5,120,995. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

