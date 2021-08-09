Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 8,200 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 14.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 305,470 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,154,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,451 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,114,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after buying an additional 171,278 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.59.

NYSE DRH opened at $9.12 on Monday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

