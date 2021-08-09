Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $188.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective cut by analysts at Cowen from $240.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.69.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $149.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $129.74 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.10.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,788 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,815 in the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,818 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,417,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,399,704,000 after acquiring an additional 478,165 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,107,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,015,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,274 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $807,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,313,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $420,451,000 after acquiring an additional 195,208 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

