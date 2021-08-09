Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,232 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.18% of Teleflex worth $32,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 195.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFX stock opened at $380.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $399.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.80.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,424 shares of company stock worth $3,825,231. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

