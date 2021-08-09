Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.93.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on TDS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. lifted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In related news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,658.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.
TDS opened at $19.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $26.51.
Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.27%.
Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile
Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.
Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.