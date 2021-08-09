Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.93.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TDS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. lifted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,658.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 180,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDS opened at $19.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

