Tellor (TRB) Reaches One Day Volume of $31.16 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for $45.12 or 0.00097898 BTC on popular exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $83.56 million and $31.16 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00053467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $383.58 or 0.00832327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00107300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00040204 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,920,862 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,051 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

