Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Shares Gap Up to $27.92

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.92, but opened at $28.76. Telos shares last traded at $28.03, with a volume of 578 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

Get Telos alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 700.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, SVP Rinaldi D. Pisani sold 200,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $6,450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Maluda sold 40,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $1,326,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 629,058 shares of company stock valued at $19,436,580. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in Telos by 87.5% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Telos by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Telos by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Telos by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 34.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.