TenX (PAY) Market Cap Achieves $15.96 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One TenX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0777 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TenX has traded up 24.7% against the dollar. TenX has a market cap of $15.96 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TenX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00052605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.32 or 0.00820872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00103901 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00039823 BTC.

About TenX

PAY is a coin. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.