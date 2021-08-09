TERA Price Tops $0.0057 (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 9th. One TERA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TERA has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. TERA has a total market cap of $4.84 million and $97,542.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling TERA

