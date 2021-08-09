Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 76.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

NASDAQ TER opened at $126.87 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.07 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

