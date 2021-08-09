Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $850.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $700.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.58% from the stock’s current price.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price objective (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $579.72.

TSLA opened at $699.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $692.12 billion, a PE ratio of 364.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $649.64. Tesla has a 52-week low of $273.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,014.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,675 shares of company stock worth $31,850,154 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,160 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

