TFG Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.3% of TFG Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,151 shares of company stock worth $10,096,036. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $80.30. 132,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,164,627. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.21. The company has a market capitalization of $157.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.44.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

