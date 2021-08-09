TFG Advisers LLC Buys 115 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $361.70. The stock had a trading volume of 18,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,185. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

