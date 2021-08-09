TFG Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

TFG Advisers LLC cut its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC owned 0.12% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 407,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 51,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the period. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 124,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,791. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

