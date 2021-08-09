TFG Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

TFG Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.21. The stock had a trading volume of 152,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,606. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $49.17 and a 52 week high of $70.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

