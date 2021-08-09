TFG Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

TFG Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 633.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,816,000 after buying an additional 4,792,636 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after buying an additional 4,680,414 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,210,000 after buying an additional 1,875,706 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $66,449,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 291.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,126 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.02. 163,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,283,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.27.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

