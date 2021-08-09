The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 186,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 194,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 153,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after buying an additional 38,350 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,311. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $56.54. The stock had a trading volume of 160,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,274,364. The stock has a market cap of $243.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.46. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $46.97 and a 12-month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

