The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $1,212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.9% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.0% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 57.5% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total value of $828,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL traded down $3.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $325.69. 17,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,182. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.14 and a fifty-two week high of $336.55. The company has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.69, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $315.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.13.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

