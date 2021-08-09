The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Belden (NYSE:BDC) Price Target to $46.00

Belden (NYSE:BDC) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.40.

BDC opened at $52.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.43. Belden has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $55.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.38 million. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Belden will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

In other news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 16.2% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

