The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Stock Position Decreased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,419 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THG opened at $137.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.04.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on THG shares. Bank of America started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $756,518.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,162.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,747 shares of company stock worth $2,722,035. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

