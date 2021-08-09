The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is United Asset Strategies Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 2.1% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $15,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after acquiring an additional 85,287 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $1,060,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 490.0% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 34.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.89.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $328.61. The stock had a trading volume of 44,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,466. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

