The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 63.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,384,000 after purchasing an additional 225,713 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after purchasing an additional 83,331 shares during the last quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 560,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter valued at $9,199,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $26.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.88. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $31.76.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

