The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Barclays

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.53% from the company’s previous close.

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. upped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $49.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.03. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $49.15.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 6.49%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,694,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. 25.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

