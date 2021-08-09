The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.830-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.64 billion-$79.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.13 billion.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $141.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $345.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.94.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 49,899 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $7,151,524.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,412 shares of company stock worth $20,531,415. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

