The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.150-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.18 billion-$4.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.14 billion.

The Timken stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.05. 8,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,062. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.37. The Timken has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Timken will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

TKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.00.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 37,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $3,348,009.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,614,516.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,435 shares of company stock valued at $4,215,866. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

