The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

The TJX Companies has decreased its dividend payment by 61.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The TJX Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 400.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect The TJX Companies to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $69.31 on Monday. The TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.26.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

