The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) vs. DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Financial Analysis

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) and DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.1% of The Trade Desk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of The Trade Desk shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The Trade Desk and DigitalOcean, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Trade Desk 0 5 13 0 2.72 DigitalOcean 0 2 8 0 2.80

The Trade Desk currently has a consensus price target of $80.60, suggesting a potential downside of 4.09%. DigitalOcean has a consensus price target of $64.70, suggesting a potential upside of 19.81%. Given DigitalOcean’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DigitalOcean is more favorable than The Trade Desk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Trade Desk and DigitalOcean’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Trade Desk $836.03 million 47.83 $242.32 million $0.46 182.70 DigitalOcean $318.38 million 18.07 -$43.57 million N/A N/A

The Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than DigitalOcean.

Profitability

This table compares The Trade Desk and DigitalOcean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Trade Desk 26.91% 25.57% 10.09% DigitalOcean N/A N/A N/A

Summary

The Trade Desk beats DigitalOcean on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV. It also provides data and other value-added services, as well as platform features. The company serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers. The company's users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. Its customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

