The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRV opened at $152.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $162.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.13.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.54.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

