The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEN opened at $22.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.22. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The Wendy’s’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

In other news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271 in the last ninety days. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

