Thomas A. Martin Sells 66,607 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

