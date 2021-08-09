Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) PT Raised to C$148.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$148.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$128.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$139.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$141.57.

TRI stock opened at C$140.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of C$98.44 and a 12 month high of C$141.16. The company has a market cap of C$69.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$124.93.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

