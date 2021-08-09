Thunder Token (TT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $82.07 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $82.07 million and $20.40 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00011040 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $209.16 or 0.00456698 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000831 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000447 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

