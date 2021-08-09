Tivity Health, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tivity Health in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

TVTY opened at $22.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -163.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Tivity Health by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.