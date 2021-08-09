Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TVTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Shares of TVTY opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41. Tivity Health has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 1,663.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tivity Health by 603.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Tivity Health by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

