TL Private Wealth Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TL Private Wealth raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of TL Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after acquiring an additional 473,229 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,371,000 after acquiring an additional 452,127 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,046,000 after acquiring an additional 444,797 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $271.30 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.98 and a 1-year high of $277.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.53.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

