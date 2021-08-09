TL Private Wealth Purchases 10,341 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

TL Private Wealth grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 9.3% of TL Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TL Private Wealth owned about 0.23% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $15,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 603,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after acquiring an additional 36,221 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS stock opened at $50.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.91. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $51.87.

